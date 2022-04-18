Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $92.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $45,438,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $82.58 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

