Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $65.80

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verint Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT opened at $53.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -757.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

