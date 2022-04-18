Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post $764.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $752.52 million to $780.30 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $596.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE VSTO opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $30.81 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

