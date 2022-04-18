The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $365.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.27. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.74 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.07.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

