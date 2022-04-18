Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $62.96 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.