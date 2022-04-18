Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $91.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.38 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

