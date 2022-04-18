DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after buying an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 51.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

