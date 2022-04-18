Sigma Planning Corp Has $381,000 Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sterling Construction by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Sterling Construction by 22.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sterling Construction by 127.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $798.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

