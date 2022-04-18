Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $184.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $187,827,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $165,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $155,157,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

