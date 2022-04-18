-$0.17 EPS Expected for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plus Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.91 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
