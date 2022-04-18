Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.18. Baker Hughes reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

