39,100 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLK. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLK opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

