DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 19,730 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,452,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

