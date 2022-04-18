DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.15 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.99. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $850,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,184 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

