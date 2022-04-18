Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth $178,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $316,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

