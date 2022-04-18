DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xencor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

XNCR opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $87,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

