Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after buying an additional 654,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,933,000 after buying an additional 616,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Invesco by 647.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts bought 1,349,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Invesco stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.16. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

