DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 439 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,132,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Alleghany in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $845.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $738.97 and a 200 day moving average of $691.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

