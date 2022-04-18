DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 815 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $890,974.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

