DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.90 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -127.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

