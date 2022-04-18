DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after acquiring an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $63.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.