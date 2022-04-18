DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after buying an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,448,000 after acquiring an additional 217,590 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock worth $1,566,884. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.91. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

