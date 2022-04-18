DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,040.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 352,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 321,918 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

