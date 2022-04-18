AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,062,000 after purchasing an additional 264,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.9% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,129,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,029,000 after purchasing an additional 822,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,578,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,076,000 after purchasing an additional 754,778 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,184,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

Shares of AU stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

