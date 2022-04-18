Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,360 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

