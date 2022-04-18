Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vacasa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vacasa will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vacasa.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

VCSA stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,780,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

