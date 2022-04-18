BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Update

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 68.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 147.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

