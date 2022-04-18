Warren Uyen Sells 29,300 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$264,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$475,451.40.

Warren Uyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Saturday, April 9th, Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Warren Uyen sold 8,600 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$79,161.28.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00.

KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.