American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Up 49.3% in March

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCTGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.