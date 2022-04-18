American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Short Interest Up 49.3% in March

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,090,000 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the March 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVCT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure.

