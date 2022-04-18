Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ASTC opened at $0.64 on Monday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 994.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

