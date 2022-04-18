Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report sales of $64.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Paya reported sales of $55.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.51 million to $280.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.39 million, with estimates ranging from $305.66 million to $331.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $697.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of -0.12. Paya has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,820,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Paya by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,092,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,304,000 after buying an additional 2,558,058 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Paya by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

