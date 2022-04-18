Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 459,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 112.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics in the fourth quarter worth $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Astronics by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,833 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $11.97 on Monday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.