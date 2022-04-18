Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of AVACU stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09. Avalon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

