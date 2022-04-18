Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

