AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 284,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

AUDC opened at $24.98 on Monday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $806.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,380 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 31.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 186.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

