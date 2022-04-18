Short Interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Drops By 29.2%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH opened at $3.32 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,591 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.