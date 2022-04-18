Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Short Interest Update

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 635,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 450,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVO shares. Stephens reduced their price target on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $930.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

