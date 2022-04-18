Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the March 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

BBGI opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

