Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 901,836 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901,836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

