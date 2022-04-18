Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $288.39 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $252.50 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

