Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,060 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 268,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ILPT. B. Riley decreased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 54.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.