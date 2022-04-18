Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,044,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $271.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $231.88 and a 1-year high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

