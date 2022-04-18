Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,760,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

