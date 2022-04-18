Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Barings BDC worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.58 on Monday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $691.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.31%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

