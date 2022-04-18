Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,164,000 after buying an additional 78,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $21.19 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

