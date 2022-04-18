Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 4,970 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

