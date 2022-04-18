Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,101 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $104,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3,708.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 621,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,447,000 after purchasing an additional 604,890 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 405,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

