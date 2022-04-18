Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $46.10 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.13 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 38.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

