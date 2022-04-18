Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of I-Mab worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

