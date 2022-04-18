Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,471 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Verve Therapeutics worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $115,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ VERV opened at $20.33 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $78.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

